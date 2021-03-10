New Mexico COVID-19 update: 257 new cases, totaling 187,487

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Wednesday announced 257 additional COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths. As of today, there are 134 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

94 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Curry County

39 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

9 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

6 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

8 new cases in Luna County

4 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

20 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

2 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in San Miguel County

17 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Taos County

4 new cases in Union County

6 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Wednesday reported nine additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Ladera Center in Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 20s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,839. The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Mar. 10 are:

87121 - 23

88310 - 19

87114 - 13

87105 - 12

88081 - 10

87120 - 7

87701 - 7

88061 - 7

87106 - 6

87108 - 6

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time. Previously reported numbers included eight cases that have been identified as duplicates (two in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, five in Lea County) - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 187,487 COVID-19 cases:



Bernalillo County: 53,321

Catron County: 83

Chaves County: 8,672

Cibola County: 2,772

Colfax County: 710

Curry County: 4,962

De Baca County: 132

Doña Ana County: 23,131

Eddy County: 6,543

Grant County: 1,532

Guadalupe County: 365

Harding County: 8

Hidalgo County: 350

Lea County: 8,106

Lincoln County: 1,561

Los Alamos County: 486

Luna County: 3,131

McKinley County: 12,083

Mora County: 164

Otero County: 3,439

Quay County: 424

Rio Arriba County: 3,433

Roosevelt County: 1,845

Sandoval County: 11,006

San Juan County: 13,586

San Miguel County: 1,255

Santa Fe County: 9,684

Sierra County: 704

Socorro County: 1,228

Taos County: 1,566

Torrance County: 658

Union County: 244

Valencia County: 6,242

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 445

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 288

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 736

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 126

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 220

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

As of today, there are 160,142 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Edgewood

BeeHive Homes Farmington

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Santa Fe Care Center in Santa Fe

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces

The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare. The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:﻿

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.