New Mexico COVID-19 update: 185 new cases, totaling 188,488

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 185 additional COVID-19 cases and 1 death. As of today, there are 126 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

68 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

4 new cases in Curry County

30 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Grant County

5 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

8 new cases in Luna County

1 new case in McKinley County

12 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

19 new cases in Sandoval County

7 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Socorro County

2 new cases in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

4 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

The Department of Health on Monday reported one additional death in New Mexico related to COVID-19: A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized. The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,853. The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Mar. 15 are: 87121 - 1387124 - 987111 - 887114 - 887013 - 687120 - 687123 - 688021 - 688030 - 688310 - 5 Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time. Previously reported numbers included five cases that have been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, two in Lea County) and three cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Bernalillo County, two in Santa Fe County) - these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 188,488 COVID-19 cases: Bernalillo County: 53,654Catron County: 82Chaves County: 8,692Cibola County: 2,791Colfax County: 716Curry County: 4,978De Baca County: 133Doña Ana County: 23,292Eddy County: 6,569Grant County: 1,571Guadalupe County: 365Harding County: 8Hidalgo County: 350Lea County: 8,120Lincoln County: 1,574Los Alamos County: 490Luna County: 3,148McKinley County: 12,093Mora County: 167Otero County: 3,498Quay County: 425Rio Arriba County: 3,442Roosevelt County: 1,851Sandoval County: 11,066San Juan County: 13,618San Miguel County: 1,277Santa Fe County: 9,724Sierra County: 707Socorro County: 1,233Taos County: 1,592Torrance County: 661Union County: 244Valencia County: 6,270 County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 446

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 291

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 757

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 167

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 126

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 220

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 75

As of today, there are 167,659 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Alamogordo

BeeHive Homes Edgewood

BeeHive Homes Farmington

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces

Casa Sandia in Albuquerque

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Santa Fe Care Center in Santa Fe

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces

The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare. The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:﻿

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.