New Mexico COVID-19 update: 166 new cases, totaling 185,297

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Monday announced 166 additional COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths. As of today, there are 186 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

55 new cases in Bernalillo County

8 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

3 new cases in Curry County

38 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

4 new cases in Grant County

7 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Luna County

2 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Rio Arriba County

10 new cases in Sandoval County

8 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

2 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

5 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Monday reported thirteen additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell.

A male in his 70s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Colfax County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County.

A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Lea County.

A female in her 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,729. The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Monday, Mar. 1 are: 87105 - 1087120 - 1088007 - 788081 - 787114 - 688021 - 687107 - 587123 - 588011 - 588220 - 5 Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today - meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. By contrast, the Red Yellow Green county-level analysis provides a highly accurate picture for a two-week period of time. Previously reported numbers include one case in Doña Ana County that has been identified as a duplicate - this has now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 185,297 COVID-19 cases: Bernalillo County: 52,582Catron County: 83Chaves County: 8,624Cibola County: 2,747Colfax County: 702Curry County: 4,923De Baca County: 132Doña Ana County: 22,787Eddy County: 6,463Grant County: 1,496Guadalupe County: 361Harding County: 8Hidalgo County: 349Lea County: 8,041Lincoln County: 1,543Los Alamos County: 482Luna County: 3,099McKinley County: 12,036Mora County: 161Otero County: 3,317Quay County: 420Rio Arriba County: 3,408Roosevelt County: 1,839Sandoval County: 10,853San Juan County: 13,529San Miguel County: 1,230Santa Fe County: 9,591Sierra County: 699Socorro County: 1,222Taos County: 1,536Torrance County: 643Union County: 237Valencia County: 6,158 County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 444

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 443

Otero County Processing Center: 197

Torrance County Detention Facility: 47

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 288

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 251

Lea County Correctional Facility: 678

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 166

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 123

Otero County Prison Facility: 472

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 215

Roswell Correctional Center: 229

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 218

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 74

As of today, there are 147,446 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Advanced Health Care in Albuquerque

The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque

Artesia Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Artesia

Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque

Avamere at Rio Rancho

BeeHive Homes Edgewood

BeeHive Homes Gallup

BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque

Brookdale Santa Fe

Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque

Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces

Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis

Colfax Long-Term Care Center in Springer

Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad

Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

Good Samaritan Society Socorro

Ladera Center in Albuquerque

Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca

Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

La Posada Assisted Living in Las Cruces

Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

The Legacy at Santa Fe

Life Spire Assisted Living North Albuquerque Acres in Albuquerque

McKinley Center in Gallup

Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming

Mission Arch Center in Roswell

MorningStar Assisted Living and Memory Care of Albuquerque

The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque

Princeton Place in Albuquerque

Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque

The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque

Rio Rancho Center

Sandia Senior Suites Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Santa Clara Assisted Living in Santa Clara

Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas

Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences

Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Los Alamos

The Suites at Rio Vista in Rio Rancho

Tercer Cielo 2 in Albuquerque

Village Retirement Community in Roswell

Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque

Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare. The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:﻿

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.