New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,465 new cases, totaling 136,622

Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 428 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 108 new cases in Chaves County
- 19 new cases in Cibola County
- 34 new cases in Colfax County
- 35 new cases in Curry County
- 145 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 31 new cases in Eddy County
- 13 new cases in Grant County
- 35 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 6 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 14 new cases in Luna County
- 66 new cases in McKinley County
- 4 new cases in Mora County
- 13 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 38 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 21 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 99 new cases in Sandoval County
- 167 new cases in San Juan County
- 18 new cases in San Miguel County
- 69 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases in Sierra County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 13 new cases in Taos County
- 11 new cases in Torrance County
- 3 new cases in Union County
- 56 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County
The Department of Health on Friday reported thirty-six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
- A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County.
- A second male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society – Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Life Spire Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Life Spire Assisted Living facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County.
- A second female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Chaves County. The individual was a resident of the Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell.
- A female in her 80s from Cibola County. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A female in her 50s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Grant County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was a resident of the Lovington Healthcare facility in Lovington.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Sierra County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 70s from Socorro County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a patient at the Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,307. The eleven ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Friday, Dec. 25, are:
- 87109 – 66
- 87121 – 57
- 87401 – 53
- 88201 – 50
- 87120 – 47
- 87114 – 44
- 88203 – 44
- 87111 – 34
- 88101 – 33
- 87112 – 32
Previously reported numbers included nine cases that have been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, two in Chaves County, one in Doña Ana County, one in Lea County, two in Sandoval County) that have now been corrected. One case previously reported in Bernalillo County has been determined to be among NMCD inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Center in Valencia County and is now reported as such. One previously reported death of a male in his 40s from Chaves County who was hospitalized and had underlying conditions has been determined to have been a reporting duplication and has been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 136,622 COVID-19 cases: Bernalillo County: 39,100Catron County: 55Chaves County: 6,697Cibola County: 2,180Colfax County: 497Curry County: 3,882De Baca County: 82Doña Ana County: 16,910Eddy County: 4,279Grant County: 824Guadalupe County: 264Harding County: 8Hidalgo County: 225Lea County: 6,305Lincoln County: 1,000Los Alamos County: 261Luna County: 2,293McKinley County: 9,387Mora County: 108Otero County: 2,072Quay County: 327Rio Arriba County: 2,151Roosevelt County: 1,432Sandoval County: 7,769San Juan County: 9,487San Miguel County: 797Santa Fe County: 7,024Sierra County: 510Socorro County: 911Taos County: 1,116Torrance County: 468Union County: 188Valencia County: 4,694 County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19. The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 419
- Otero County Prison Facility: 431
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 280
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 249
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 222
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 160
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 96
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174
- Roswell Correctional Center: 225
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 195
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 149
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6
As of today, there are 59,178 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
- Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Advantage Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Aztec Healthcare in Aztec
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
- BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
- BeeHive Homes Deming
- BeeHive Homes Edgewood
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Hobbs
- BeeHive Homes Roswell
- BeeHive Homes Portales
- BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen
- Blue Horizon Boutique Assisted Living & Memory Care in Las Cruces
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa de Paz in Rio Rancho
- Casa de Rosa in Albuquerque
- Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Casa Sandia in Albuquerque
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer
- Cuesta Manor in Albuquerque
- Desert Peaks Assisted Living in Las Cruces
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Fir House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Life Spire Assisted Living Albuquerque
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mescalero Care Center in Mescalero
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Albuquerque
- MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care of Rio Rancho
- Mountain View Manor in Albuquerque
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
- Ravenna Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- Sundance Home in Gallup
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Sunset Vista in Silver City
- Taos Living Center
- Taos Retirement Village
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare. The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases. Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others. New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453). The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
- Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.