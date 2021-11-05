New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,463 new cases, totaling 282,742

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 1,463 additional COVID-19 cases and twelve additional COVID-19 deaths. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are

· 373 new cases in Bernalillo County

· 1 new case in Catron County

· 34 new cases in Chaves County

· 12 new cases in Cibola County

· 5 new cases in Colfax County

· 11 new cases in Curry County

· 12 new cases in De Baca County

· 212 new cases in Doña Ana County

· 29 new cases in Eddy County

· 64 new cases in Grant County

· 3 new cases in Guadalupe County

· 3 new cases in Hidalgo County

· 14 new cases in Lea County

· 24 new cases in Lincoln County

· 6 new cases in Los Alamos County

· 19 new cases in Luna County

· 52 new cases in McKinley County

· 90 new cases in Otero County

· 2 new cases in Quay County

· 30 new cases in Rio Arriba County

· 7 new cases in Roosevelt County

· 79 new cases in Sandoval County

· 216 new cases in San Juan County

· 12 new cases in San Miguel County

· 59 new cases in Santa Fe County

· 6 new cases in Sierra County

· 20 new cases in Socorro County

· 15 new cases in Taos County

· 10 new cases in Torrance County

· 1 new case in Union County

· 42 new cases in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Friday reported twelve additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

Eight recent deaths:

· A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A male in his 50s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized.

· A male in his 30s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A female in her 70s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized.

· A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A male in his 70s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A female in her 30s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized.

· A male in his 40s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· Four* deaths > 30 days:

· A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

· A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.

· A male in his 70s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

· A female in her 80s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,113.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Friday, Nov. 5 are:

87401 – 107

88310 – 74

87121 – 60

87114 – 46

88012 – 44

87120 – 39

87402 – 37

88061 – 36

88001 – 34

88011 – 34

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 282,742 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 78,333

Catron County: 232

Chaves County: 12,985

Cibola County: 3,776

Colfax County: 1,401

Curry County: 7,487

De Baca County: 276

Doña Ana County: 31,403

Eddy County: 11,098

Grant County: 2,987

Guadalupe County: 620

Harding County: 44

Hidalgo County: 603

Lea County: 13,703

Lincoln County: 3,141

Los Alamos County: 817

Luna County: 4,117

McKinley County: 15,476

Mora County: 381

Otero County: 7,215

Quay County: 1,056

Rio Arriba County: 5,161

Roosevelt County: 2,814

Sandoval County: 16,591

San Juan County: 22,983

San Miguel County: 2,698

Santa Fe County: 13,526

Sierra County: 1,106

Socorro County: 1,794

Taos County: 2,563

Torrance County: 1,465

Union County: 359

Valencia County: 9,532

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

· Cibola County Correctional Center: 455

· Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 548

· Otero County Processing Center: 578

· Torrance County Detention Facility: 356

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

· Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 334

· Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 257

· Lea County Correctional Facility: 765

· Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 187

· Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 130

· Otero County Prison Facility: 473

· Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 224

· Roswell Correctional Center: 229

· Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 235

· Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151

· Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 77

As of today, there are 435 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 247,128 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

· Adobe Assisted Living in Las Cruces

· Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

· The Aristocrat Assisted Living Center in Las Cruces

· Aspen Ridge Lodge Retirement in Los Alamos

· Aztec Healthcare in Aztec

· Beehive Homes of San Pedro in Albuquerque

· Belen Meadows in Belen

· Bellamah House in Albuquerque

· Bloomfield Nursing and Rehab Center in Bloomfield

· The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington

· Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces

· Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque

· Canyon Transitional Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque

· Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque

· Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo

· Casa de la Reina Assisted Living in Albuquerque

· Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell

· Casa Real Genesis in Santa Fe

· Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington

· Crane’s Roost Care Home in Aztec

· Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs

· Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho

· Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara

· Genesis Silver City Care in Silver City

· Gingerich Home for the Elderly in Farmington

· Good Samaritan Society – Betty Dare in Alamogordo

· Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces

· Good Samaritan Society – Las Cruces Village Las Cruces

· Good Life Senior Living in Ruidoso

· Haciendas at Grace Village in Las Cruces

· Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad

· Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs

· Las Cruces Post Acute and Rehabilitation Center of Cascadia (Welbrook Senior Living) in Las Cruces

· Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque

· Life Care Farmington

· The Neighborhood Health Care in Rio Rancho

· Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque

· Princeton Place in Albuquerque

· Ramah Adult Care in Ramah

· The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque

· The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque

· Sandia Ridge Genesis in Albuquerque

· Seniorcare LLC – Raven House in Albuquerque

· Sierra Healthcare Center in T or C

· Sombrillo Nursing Home in Los Alamos

· Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup

· Taos Retirement Village in Taos

· Vida Encantada Nursing & Rehabilitation in Las Vegas

· Village at Northrise – Desert Willow in Las Cruces

· Village at Northrise – Morning Side in Las Cruces

· Welbrook Transitional Rehabilitation in Farmington

· Willow Manor Residential Care Center in Deming

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

· Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

· Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

· Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

· Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers, and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.



