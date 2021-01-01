New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,286 new cases, totaling 144,142

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced 1,286 additional COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths.
As of today, there are 791 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.
Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:
- 316 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Catron County
- 55 new cases in Chaves County
- 21 new cases in Cibola County
- 10 new cases in Colfax County
- 54 new cases in Curry County
- 160 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 42 new cases in Eddy County
- 17 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new case in Hidalgo County
- 60 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 5 new cases in Luna County
- 74 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 6 new cases in Otero County
- 34 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 22 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 108 new cases in Sandoval County
- 155 new cases in San Juan County
- 15 new cases in San Miguel County
- 59 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 5 new cases in Sierra County
- 5 new cases in Socorro County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 8 new cases in Torrance County
- 28 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
The Department of Health on Friday reported twenty-five additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Wellesley Care Home facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 70s from Curry County.
- A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Eddy County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Mora County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Mora County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 40s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque.
- A male in his 50s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Taos County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 2,502.
The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Friday, Jan. 1, are:
- 87401 – 53
- 88101 – 52
- 87124 – 43
- 88001 – 39
- 87114 – 38
- 87121 – 38
- 87105 – 33
- 87144 – 30
- 88240 – 30
- 88203 – 29
Previously reported numbers included six cases that have been identified as duplicates (three in Bernalillo County, in Los Alamos County, one in Rio Arriba County, one in Sierra County) and two cases in San Juan County that were not lab-confirmed – these now have been corrected. New Mexico has now had a total of 144,142 COVID-19 cases:
Bernalillo County: 41,121
Catron County: 58
Chaves County: 7,027
Cibola County: 2,278
Colfax County: 524
Curry County: 4,097
De Baca County: 97
Doña Ana County: 17,636
Eddy County: 4,586
Grant County: 921
Guadalupe County: 279
Harding County: 8
Hidalgo County: 242
Lea County: 6,751
Lincoln County: 1,043
Los Alamos County: 286
Luna County: 2,370
McKinley County: 9,881
Mora County: 123
Otero County: 2,167
Quay County: 332
Rio Arriba County: 2,314
Roosevelt County: 1,527
Sandoval County: 8,269
San Juan County: 10,308
San Miguel County: 861
Santa Fe County: 7,414
Sierra County: 536
Socorro County: 959
Taos County: 1,154
Torrance County: 485
Union County: 192
Valencia County: 4,928
County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:
- Cibola County Correctional Center: 419
- Otero County Prison Facility: 431
- Otero County Processing Center: 194
- Torrance County Detention Facility: 47
The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:
- Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 281
- Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 250
- Lea County Correctional Facility: 246
- Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 162
- Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 106
- Otero County Prison Facility: 472
- Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 174
- Roswell Correctional Center: 225
- Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 204
- Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 151
- Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 6
As of today, there are 66,638 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:
- Albuquerque Grand Senior Living
- Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center
- The Aldea House – Heaven Sent LLC in Albuquerque
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Alamogordo
- The Aristocrat Assisted Living Community in Las Cruces
- Aspen Care Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Fiesta Park in Albuquerque
- Avamere at Rio Rancho
- Avamere at Roswell
- Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Alamogordo
- BeeHive Homes Bosque Farms
- BeeHive Homes Farmington
- BeeHive Homes Gallup
- BeeHive Homes Hobbs
- BeeHive Homes San Pedro in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Taylor Ranch in Albuquerque
- BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque
- Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bloomfield
- The Bridge of Farmington in Farmington
- Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque
- Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces
- Camino Retirement Homes in Albuquerque
- Carefirst Assisted Living Willow Wood House in Albuquerque
- Care Free Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo
- Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Palo Duro in Albuquerque
- Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces
- Casa Real in Santa Fe
- Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington
- Clayton Nursing and Rehabilitation
- Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs
- El Castillo in Santa Fe
- Elmcroft of Quintessence in Albuquerque
- Elite Senior Care Kathryn House in Albuquerque
- Fairwinds Assisted Living in Rio Rancho
- Fort Bayard Medical Center in Santa Clara
- Golden Hands Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Good Life Senior Living in Lovington
- Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad
- Good Samaritan Society - Manzano del Sol Village in Albuquerque
- Good Samaritan Society Grants
- Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces
- Good Samaritan Society Socorro
- Haciendas of Grace Village in Las Cruces
- Hannett House in Albuquerque
- Haven Care – Cottonwood House in Albuquerque
- Heartland Continuing Care Center in Portales
- Heaven Sent, LLC in Albuquerque
- Hilldale House in Albuquerque
- Ladera Center in Albuquerque
- Laguna Rainbow Care Center in Casa Blanca
- Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Landmark at Desert Gardens in Hobbs
- Landsun Unit of Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad
- Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque
- La Vida Llena Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Legacy at Santa Fe
- Little Sisters of the Poor in Gallup
- Life Care Center in Farmington
- Lovington Healthcare in Lovington
- Mariah House in Albuquerque
- The Meadows Home at the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas
- Mimbres Memorial Nursing Home in Deming
- Mission Arch Center in Roswell
- The Montecito in Santa Fe
- The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho
- New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences
- North Ridge Care Center in Albuquerque
- Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque
- Pacifica Senior Living in Santa Fe
- Palmilla Senior Living in Albuquerque
- Princeton Place in Albuquerque
- Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton
- The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque
- Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho
- The Rio at Las Estancias in Albuquerque
- Rio Rancho Center
- Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Cottonwood Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Sandia View Spain Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Seniorcare, LLC – Wyoming House in Albuquerque
- Senior Living Systems in Los Lunas
- Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences
- Sierra Vista Retirement Community in Santa Fe
- Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos
- Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque
- Sunny Day Assisted Living in Gallup
- Sunshine Assisted Living in Tucumcari
- Sunset Villa Care Center in Roswell
- Sunset Vista in Silver City
- Taos Living Center
- Taos Retirement Village
- Tender Heart Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque
- Vida Encantada Nursing and Rehabilitation in Las Vegas
- The Village at Northrise in Las Cruces
- Village Retirement Community in Roswell
- Vista Hermosa in Santa Fe
- Vista Sandia Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- The Watermark at Cherry Hills in Albuquerque
- Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces
- Wellesley Care Home in Albuquerque
- Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque
- Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis
- White Sands Healthcare in Hobbs
- The Woodmark at Uptown in Albuquerque
The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.
The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.
Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.
New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).
The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:
- Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;
- Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;
- Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;
- Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.
New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.