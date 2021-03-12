New Mexico coal plant to limit operations starting in 2023

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The co-owners of the coal-powered Four Corners Generation Station in New Mexico say they will limit the facility's operations starting in 2023.

The plant’s five co-owners agreed to shut down one of the facility’s two generators for seven months each year beginning in the fall of 2023. The other generator will operate year-round.

The proposal could reduce the facility’s carbon emissions by up to 25% every year. Arizona Public Service Co., which owns a majority of the plant, had already pledged to transition away from carbon sources by 2050 and close the Four Corners plant by 2031.