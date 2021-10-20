New Mexico awards $157M in grants to child care providers

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico state officials are sending $157 million to around 1,000 child care providers. The money can be used to pay rent, utilities, and labor costs.

Gov. Michell Lujan Grisham said Wednesday that a strong child care industry is needed to support parents in the workforce. It’s the latest investment in child care made possible by federal pandemic relief funds. The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department has also used federal money to make more families eligible for child care subsidies.

Eligibility now includes families of four with incomes as high as $93,000.