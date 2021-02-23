New Mexico announces more than 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

SANTA FE - The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Tuesday that the state had administered more than 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. New Mexico consistently ranks among the three fastest states in the country for vaccine administration, according to the CDC

“New Mexicans can be proud: thanks to a first-in-the-nation registration system and a dedicated network of health care providers and volunteers across our state, we are vaccinating our population extraordinarily quickly,” said DOH Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins. “We are doing so because we recognize the toll this virus has taken - more than half a million American lives, including more than 3,600 New Mexicans. We seek to move New Mexico beyond this pandemic as rapidly as possible."

As of February 22, the state had partially vaccinated more than 16.5% of New Mexicans - and fully vaccinated more than 8% of New Mexicans. These percentages are also among the highest in the country.

New Mexico is currently vaccinating phase 1A, as well as New Mexicans 75 years and older and those with chronic health conditions. Frontline essential workers will be eligible for vaccination next.

New Mexicans are encouraged to register for vaccine at vaccineNM.org - and to maintain COVID-safe practices such as mask-wearing, hand-washing, and physical distancing. More information - including a link to the state’s vaccine dashboard - can be found at https://cv.nmhealth.org/.