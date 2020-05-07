Minor Injuries After Fire Outside Of Las Cruces

Doña Ana County Fire & Emergency Services responded to a structure fire caused by an electrical short that quickly spread throughout the home on the 400 block of Paseo Real Drive, in Chaparral at 3:44 p.m., on Tuesday, May 5.

During the fire, two firefighters were injured and evaluated at a local hospital before being released. No other injuries were reported. No damage was reported to adjacent structures.

With support from the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, El Paso Electric and Otero County firefighters, the fire was brought under control and extinguished shortly after 4 p.m.

County Fire Stations 2-Anthony, 4-La Mesa, 9-Chaparral, and Farsouth responded to the call.

Information from Doña Ana County