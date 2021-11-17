Lawsuit: Baldwin had no reason to fire in 'Rust' shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A new lawsuit alleges that Alec Baldwin recklessly fired a gun when it wasn’t called for in the script when he shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the film “Rust.”

The lawsuit filed Wednesday, from script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, is the second to stem from the shooting. It says she was standing next to Hutchins and within 4 feet of the actor, and was stunned when he fired the gun that killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.

Representatives for the defendants had no immediate comment.