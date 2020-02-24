Las Cruces Traffic Alert: Alameda Boulevard Lane Closure Saturday

City of Las Cruces Streets Management will be conducting road maintenance on the northbound lane of Alameda Boulevard, between west May Avenue and west Las Cruces Avenue, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Alameda Boulevard will be reduced to one lane during that time. The schedule is subject to change if there is inclement weather.

Access to residences and businesses will be maintained with periodic closures during the construction period. Motorist are asked to find alternate routes. The closure will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit routes.

The City has verified that no conflicting public or private construction projects will take place in that immediate area during this time.