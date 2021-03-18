Las Cruces Students Write Pandemic-Related Children's Book

Doña Ana Community College (DACC) students in the Education Department have written a book about children and the pandemic.

The book was written by students in the DACC Education Club. This student club promotes professionalism in the education field by providing mentors for educational students. The book, Chris’ Mask Nightmare, was written and illustrated by club members. The book tells the story of a little boy afraid of wearing his mask to school. With a little explanation about germs and imagination, Chris uses his creativity to overcome his fears and make new friends at the same time.

“We wanted to come up with a fun and illustrative way to help kids throughout this pandemic. With many kids heading back into the classroom, our hope is that the book can ease students’ fears about COVID,” says Mylis Murdock, DACC associate professor.

The book, targeted toward early childhood pre-school students, can be accessed and read online for free at https://www.mystorybook.com/books/986337.

Information from Doña Ana Community College