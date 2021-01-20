Las Cruces Senior Programs Meal Sites to Reduce Daily Serving Time

Due to cold weather conditions, the City of Las Cruces Senior Programs is reducing the serving time by half an hour to the daily “Grab and Go” meals starting Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at all Senior Program locations.“Grab and Go” meals currently scheduled to occur between 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will now be offered from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at Munson, Eastside, Benavidez, and Frank O’Brien Papen centers as well as the Sage Café.Anyone who wants to register with Senior Programs or receive more information about our services is asked to call 575/541-2451. For all future meal reservations, please call the Senior Programs reservation line at 575/528-3012.Consistent with the latest public health recommendations from the Governor’s office, residents are encouraged to stay home except for the most essential needs like food pickup. Public health experts advise that wearing a face mask and social distancing are the most effective strategies for mitigating the spread of COVID-19.For any questions, please call 575/528-3000.