Las Cruces Residents May Comment On Use Of Federal American Rescue Plan Funding

By city of las cruces 1 hour ago

  The City of Las Cruces Economic Development Deparrment has conducted a competitive Request for Proposal process for Community and Economic Development initiatives.

The City anticipated allocating approximately $10.4 million in federal funds for programs or services that addressed or mitigated the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic for households, businesses, or residents who have been disproportionately impacted by the public health emergency.


Potential project proposals could address the following program areas:

  • Programs or services that facilitate access to health and social services.
  • Programs or services that address housing insecurity, lack of affordable housing, or homelessness.
  • Programs or services that address or mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency on education or that promote healthy childhood environments.
  • Programs or services that support small businesses or non-profit organizations with loans, grants, in-kind assistance, or counseling programs to mitigate the negative economic impact of the pandemic, such as declines in revenues or impacts of periods of business closure.
  • Programs or services that support small businesses or non-profit organizations with technical assistance, counseling, or other services to assist with business planning needs.
  • Programs or services that speed the recovery of impacted industries, such as tourism, travel, and hospitality that were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and business closures.
  • Programs or services that help households to address the negative economic impacts of COVID-19.

The City of Las Cruces received approximately $26.3 million in requests from local non-profit and community partners. The ARPA Selection Committee will recommend the following projects for funding to the Las Cruces City Council on Dec. 6, 2021.

A public comment period to solicit input on funding proposals begins Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, and will continue through noon Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The recommended projects include:

  • Mesilla Valley Community of Hope; Housing Risk Mitigation Funds, $600,000.
  • Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico/Bitwise; Equip Las Cruces, $2,000,000.
  • Community Action Agency of Southern New Mexico; Guaranteed Basic Income Project, $1,700,000.
  • Jardin de los Niños; Flourishing Families Program, $350,000.
  • Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico; COVID-19 Recovery Fund, $550,000.
  • New Mexico Housing & Community Development Corp.; Peachtree Affordable Housing Project, $2,000,000.
  • Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces, BGCLC New Facility, $1,000,000.
  • Mesilla Valley Public Housing Authority; Oak Street Veterans Affordable Housing Project, $350,000.

Public comments can be submitted through any of the following methods:

By mail:  Economic Development Department
              Housing and Neighborhood Services Program
              Attn: ARPA Funding
              P.O. Box 20000
              Las Cruces, NM 88004

By email: economicdevelopment@las-cruces.org.

By phone: 575/528-3022 (voice) or 575/528-3157 (TTY).

For information, contact Natalie Green, Housing and Neighborhood Services Manager, at 575/528-3086 or by email at ngreen@las-cruces.org.