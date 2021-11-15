Las Cruces Residents May Comment On Use Of Federal American Rescue Plan Funding

The City of Las Cruces Economic Development Deparrment has conducted a competitive Request for Proposal process for Community and Economic Development initiatives.



The City anticipated allocating approximately $10.4 million in federal funds for programs or services that addressed or mitigated the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic for households, businesses, or residents who have been disproportionately impacted by the public health emergency.



Potential project proposals could address the following program areas:

Programs or services that facilitate access to health and social services.

Programs or services that address housing insecurity, lack of affordable housing, or homelessness.

Programs or services that address or mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency on education or that promote healthy childhood environments.

Programs or services that support small businesses or non-profit organizations with loans, grants, in-kind assistance, or counseling programs to mitigate the negative economic impact of the pandemic, such as declines in revenues or impacts of periods of business closure.

Programs or services that support small businesses or non-profit organizations with technical assistance, counseling, or other services to assist with business planning needs.

Programs or services that speed the recovery of impacted industries, such as tourism, travel, and hospitality that were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and business closures.

Programs or services that help households to address the negative economic impacts of COVID-19.

The City of Las Cruces received approximately $26.3 million in requests from local non-profit and community partners. The ARPA Selection Committee will recommend the following projects for funding to the Las Cruces City Council on Dec. 6, 2021.



A public comment period to solicit input on funding proposals begins Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, and will continue through noon Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. The recommended projects include:

Mesilla Valley Community of Hope; Housing Risk Mitigation Funds, $600,000.

Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico/Bitwise; Equip Las Cruces, $2,000,000.

Community Action Agency of Southern New Mexico; Guaranteed Basic Income Project, $1,700,000.

Jardin de los Niños; Flourishing Families Program, $350,000.

Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico; COVID-19 Recovery Fund, $550,000.

New Mexico Housing & Community Development Corp.; Peachtree Affordable Housing Project, $2,000,000.

Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces, BGCLC New Facility, $1,000,000.

Mesilla Valley Public Housing Authority; Oak Street Veterans Affordable Housing Project, $350,000.

Public comments can be submitted through any of the following methods:



By mail: Economic Development Department

Housing and Neighborhood Services Program

Attn: ARPA Funding

P.O. Box 20000

Las Cruces, NM 88004



By email: economicdevelopment@las-cruces.org.



By phone: 575/528-3022 (voice) or 575/528-3157 (TTY).



For information, contact Natalie Green, Housing and Neighborhood Services Manager, at 575/528-3086 or by email at ngreen@las-cruces.org.