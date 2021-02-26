Las Cruces Public Schools Superintendent struck, killed while walking dogs

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Las Cruces police say Karen Trujillo, school superintendent for New Mexico’s second largest city and a former head of the state Public Education Department, was struck by a minivan and killed while walking her dogs.

A Las Cruces Police Department statement on the pedestrian’s death did not identify the person killed Thursday evening but a Police Department spokesman confirmed to The Associated Press that it was Trujillo, a 50-year-old longtime educator.

A Police Department statement said the minivan’s driver stopped and was cooperating with police. Word of Trujillo’s death spread quickly through Las Cruces, prompting tributes on social media from the city's mayor and others.