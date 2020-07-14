After a lengthy school board meeting today, Las Cruces Public Schools announced it would still resume classes on August 12, but would not go forward with a previously announced hybrid model of instruction. Instead, the district will start the semester with online classes only. In addition, parents may choose to enroll their children in the district's Virtual Learning Academy, allowing for online only instruction even when in-person classes resume.
Las Cruces Public Schools To Return August 12 With Online Only Instruction
By news editor and partners • 23 minutes ago