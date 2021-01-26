Las Cruces Public Schools Board To Discuss Possible "Hybrid" Return Next Week

Administrators and leaders at Las Cruces Public Schools are preparing a recommendation to the LCPS Board of Education that will allow all students to return to the classroom under a hybrid model in the spring semester.

The move followed Tuesday’s announcement by New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in her State of the State address. In her comments, Grisham indicated that all schools will be eligible to return students to in-person learning as early as Feb. 8.

“What that means for our district is revisiting plans that have been developed for a safe return, following all COVID-safe practices,” said LCPS Superintendent Karen Trujillo. “From the beginning of the fall semester, we prioritized the safety of all students and staff, while providing educational opportunities to maximize student learning.”

Under the hybrid model, no more than 50 percent of a school’s population can be in the building at any time. Students and staff must wear masks while on school campuses, and PPE will be in use at all times where appropriate. All students will have the option to remain fully online in the spring semester if they choose to.

According to Trujillo, additional guidelines and requirements are forthcoming from the New Mexico Public Education Department, including site visits by the state to verify compliance under the new safety standards. Plans and recommendations for a possible hybrid return will be presented to the LCPS Board of Education at its next regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live at www.lcps.tv.

Should the board vote on a hybrid plan, the earliest students could return to school would be Feb. 22. Trujillo says that will allow for a three-week transition period that was guaranteed to all LCPS staff and families in the fall semester.