Las Cruces Police Arrest Suspect in Domestic Incident Following SWAT Callout

The man suspected of a violent rolling domestic incident was arrested late Wednesday evening after a brief SWAT callout.

Gabriel Joseph Nerios, 24, of the 6200 block of Cortez Drive, is charged with a second-degree felony count of kidnapping, third-degree felony counts of aggravated battery against a household member and tampering with evidence, and a fourth-degree felony count of aggravated assault. Nerios also faces misdemeanor charges of battery against a household member, criminal damage to property and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

Las Cruces police learned Nerios and his girlfriend got into an argument at her apartment on the morning of Wednesday, May 6. About 11 a.m., Nerios and the woman, along with her friend, got into her vehicle and began driving around Las Cruces. Investigators learned the argument escalated and Nerios began throwing the woman’s belongings out the window as they drove through town.

At some point, the woman drove into the parking lot of Hotel Encanto on Telshor Boulevard. The friend exited the vehicle and called 911 to report the incident. Nerios’ girlfriend also got out of the vehicle but Nerios allegedly forced her back into the car and drove away.

Investigators learned Nerios drove to an undeveloped area off Las Cruces’ East Mesa. There, he’s accused of using a handgun to threaten the woman’s life and strangled her to the point she briefly lost consciousness. The woman told investigators she was held, against her will, in the undeveloped area for several hours before they returned to the city. The woman was able to escape Nerios’ custody later that day but his whereabouts were unknown until Wednesday evening when he was located at a mobile home at 2705 Dona Ana Road.

Investigators obtained a warrant for Nerios’ arrest, and LCPD’s SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team were dispatched to the mobile home. After about two hours, Nerios was taken into custody without further incident.

Nerios was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he’s initially being held without bond.

Investigators believe several other motorists may have witnessed the rolling domestic and may have tried to help. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to call police and file a report at (575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police