Las Cruces Kidnapping Suspect Arrested in Sierra County

The man suspected of kidnapping a woman on Feb. 13 was arrested Wednesday evening in Sierra County.

Patrick Fernandez, 36, is charged with one felony count of kidnapping, a felony count of aggravated stalking, three misdemeanor counts of aggravated battery against a household member and two misdemeanor counts of violating an order of protection.

About 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, Las Cruces police were dispatched to the report of a kidnapping at a home on the 3900 block of North Folk Road. Police learned Fernandez violated terms of a domestic violence order and forcefully pulled a woman from her vehicle. Investigators believe Fernandez dragged the woman to his Chevy Blazer and forced her to get in it. He then left the area at a high rate of speed.

As police were investigating the incident, the victim returned to the residence relatively unharmed in Fernandez’s vehicle. Fernandez’s whereabouts were unknown.

Investigators learned that on Feb. 16, Fernandez again violated the order of protection by sending the victim a text message.

Fernandez was arrested Wednesday evening in Sierra County. He was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.

Information from Las Cruces Police