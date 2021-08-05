Las Cruces Fires Damage Three Structures within 14-hour Period

The Las Cruces firefighters extinguished three separate structure fires within about a 14-hour period.



All three fires were relatively minor and resulted in no injuries.



Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, firefighters were dispatched to the 2500 block of Tuscan Hills Lane where a small fire damaged the back porch of a single-story residence. Firefighters had the small fire extinguished in minutes.



Just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters were called to the report of fire in a kitchen of an apartment at 912 E. Lohman Ave. Firefighters used a handline to extinguish the fire that was contained to a small area of the kitchen.



Shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday, firefighters were dispatched to the report of fire in a vacant building on the 2500 block of El Camino Real. Crews entered the building and extinguished the fire that was contained to one room.



None of the fires appear to be related and the cause of all three remain under investigation. No damage estimates are available at this time.

Information from LCFD