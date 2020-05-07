Las Cruces City Parks Remain Closed

The Las Cruces Police Department encourages residents to practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings during the upcoming Mother’s Day weekend.

In March, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an emergency public health order suggesting residents practice social distancing and avoid large public gatherings. The order has since been revised to include the avoidance of smaller gatherings. With Mother’s Day this weekend, the City will keep all public parks closed and will place physical barricades at entrances to discourage gatherings.

Las Cruces police will be patrolling City parks this weekend and have the authority to trespass anyone who enters and can issue citations to repeat offenders. The City, however, seeks voluntary compliance with the order and does not wish to take any formal action against anyone.

The emergency public health order and closing of all parks are attempts to reduce the spread of Coronavirus.

The Las Cruces Police Department strongly encourages residents to stay home, stay safe and stay healthy.