Las Cruces City Council Looking To Further Address Homelessness

Las Cruces City Councilors are currently discussing the best way to address homelessness within the Las Cruces community, using a work session to learn from local organizations currently providing assistance.

City Housing and Neighborhood Services Manager Natalie Green recommended several potential steps the city could take, including additional incentives aimed at expanding the number of landlords willing to accept vouchers for housing. She also advocated for the city to seek out additional state and federal resources and expand its work with private partners.

“We need to seek additional state and federal resources for capital investment in affordable housing,” Green said. “And then there's some need for expanded support for a number of responding departments.”

In New Mexico, between 15,000 and 20,000 people experience some form of homelessness annually. That’s according to the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness, which also estimates that over 6,500 of those individuals don’t receive adequate assistance.

Locally, Las Cruces Police Department Officer Brian Klimeck says the department receives numerous calls each day centering on issues surrounding homelessness. He notes the department is regularly working to address situations in the city, citing both the West Amador area, and the North Main Albertsons as two locations LCPD frequently responds to.

“Homelessness itself is not unlawful and not illegal,” Klimeck said. “We also have a responsibility to the public, the safety of everyone in the community. That said, we're not going to police or arrest our way out of homelessness. So, what we do is we take a partnership approach, working with the Community of Hope and the Gospel (Rescue Mission), and other entities to address the issue.”

Lorenzo Alba Jr. is the Executive Director of Casa de Peregrinos Emergency Food Program, a partner of the Mesilla Valley Community of Hope shelter. He’s advocating for Community of Hope to be a line item on the city’s budget—something Mayor Ken Miyagishima also expressed an interest in exploring.

“Why don't you just make us a line item while you're on budget? That would be awesome,” Alba said. “We wouldn’t have to compete so much for funding, and we could keep these services going all the time. A line item.”

Miyagishima also expressed his desire to hold individuals who vandalize property more accountable for their actions. He’s concerned about vandalism occurring throughout the city—especially highlighting the vulnerability of local businesses.

“I’m not looking to criminalize homelessness, I'm looking to do something with those who are being disrespectful, and they vandalize items and things,” Miyagishima said. “And nothing happens to them. I don't think that's right.”

Councilor Johana Bencomo made clear she wants the higher priority to be implementing recommendations from city staff.

“I do think it's important that we talk about the systemic failures in our community that have led to increased homelessness or people who have chronic homelessness,” Bencomo said. “I think it's incredibly important that we have maintained a level of dignity and respect towards people who are experiencing homelessness in our community.”

Ultimately, Councilor Kasandra Gandara says that all key stakeholders must put forth an effort to provide aid to the homeless population.

“This is a community problem,” Gandara said. “This just isn't the city's problem. Everybody has to put forth an effort to address this. And again, I think we need to be really careful that we're not criminalizing our homeless population because it's not criminal to be homeless.”