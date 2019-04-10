Las Cruces businessman jumps in race to unseat congresswoman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Las Cruces businessman is jumping in the race for Congress and wants to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small.

The Federal Election Commission website shows that Chris Mathys has filed papers to seek the Republican nomination in the 2020 election for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District. Mathys joins former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell in vying for the GOP nomination.

Torres Small defeated Herrell in 2018 by less than 3,000 votes to flip a traditional Republican-leaning district.

Mathys says unlike Herrell he intends to debate Torres Small should he win the Republican nomination.

The 61-year-old U.S. Army veteran says he supports President Donald Trump's call to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Mathys ran unsuccessfully for the Public Regulation Commission last year.