Las Cruces Arrest: Doctor Suspected of Sexually Assaulting Patients

A collaborative investigation by Las Cruces police, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Metro Narcotics has resulted in several felony charges and the arrest of a local psychiatrist who is suspected of sexually assaulting at least six of his patients.

Mark D. Beale, 72, a psychiatrist and pain management specialist whose practice is at 133 Wyatt Dr., is charged with three third-degree felony counts of criminal sexual penetration, four fourth-degree felony counts of criminal sexual contact and three misdemeanor counts of battery.

In October 2018, Las Cruces police first learned of sexual assault allegations made against Beale. Investigators from LCPD, DEA and Metro Narcotics ultimately investigated complaints from six patients of Dr. Beale. The allegations of inappropriate conduct are from incidents that occurred since January 2015 and the women range in age from 21 to 60.

Investigators learned that Beale forced some of the women to participate in sexual intercourse or had illegal sexual contact with them at his office or, in at least one case, at the woman’s home. It’s also believed that Beale may have prescribed medications to some of the women without properly diagnosing their symptoms.

Investigators obtained a warrant for the arrest of Beale. About 10 a.m. Friday, April 12, Las Cruces police arrested Beale at his home. He will be booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he’s expected to initially be held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible. Anyone else who believes they may be a victim is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.

Information from Las Cruces Police