Junior League of Las Cruces Raises Funds to Support Childhood Literacy

The Junior League of Las Cruces is raising awareness of New Mexico’s childhood literacy rates and raising funds to help combat them through their second annual Little Black Dress Initiative March 8-12th.

The Little Black Dress Initiative is a social media driven awareness and online fundraising campaign during which community advocates and members of the Junior League of Las Cruces (JLLC) wear the same black outfit for five days in a row with a button that says “Ask me about my little black dress” to spark conversations that allows advocates to share information with members of the community about the staggering statistics surrounding childhood literacy rates in New Mexico.

New Mexico consistently ranks 50th in economic well-being and 50th in education. Those two things go hand-in-hand. Only 1 in 300 low-income children own their own book and 30% of New Mexico’s children live in poverty, nearly double the national rate. Because of this, 80% of 4th graders in New Mexico are not proficient in reading, which is 14% higher than the national rate. “Literacy plays a vital role in transforming a student’s future. Students that can’t read effectively fail to meet educational milestones. The Junior League of Las Cruces is committed to changing the dire literacy statistics in Doña Ana. Giving a student their own book means that they eventually move from learning to read to learning to learn” – Mona Martinez-Salopek, President of JLLC.

To get books in the hands and homes of children the JLLC started “A Book of My Own” Initiative. The JLLC’s goal is to give every second grader in the Doña Ana County a book to own. This initiative is funded through the money raised during the Little Black Dress Initiative.

Last year, JLLC raised over $2,500 through the Little Black Dress Initiative, which allowed them to purchase a book for every single student at Central Elementary School in Las Cruces. “We have partnered with the Junior League of Las Cruces for two years now. Our main goal and objective is to encourage the love of reading by bringing books into the hands of our Central Elementary students. WOW! Students across our grade levels were so excited to get their books. Even when we have extra barriers put upon us with this pandemic, thanks to Junior League, we still manage to partner up for the love of reading.” – Sabina Aguilar, Principle of Central Elementary. This year JLLC hopes to add a second school with the hopes to soon expand to all schools in Doña Ana County.

To donate to support the Little Black Dress Initiative you can visit their website at jllc.org or through their Facebook page. To sign up to be a community advocate email Tilli Villalobos at juniorleaguelc@gmail.com.