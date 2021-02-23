Interior nominee Haaland vows 'balance' on energy, climate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Interior Department says oil and natural gas will continue to play a major role in America for years to come.

New Mexico Rep. Deb Haaland, Biden’s nominee to be interior secretary, says the United States also must address climate change and recognize that the energy industry is changing. At her confirmation hearing Tuesday, she said she is committed to “strike the right balance” as the agency manages energy development and seeks to restore and protect the nation’s sprawling federal lands."

If confirmed, Haaland would be the first Native American to lead a Cabinet agency.