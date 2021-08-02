Highway 70 Roadblocks Tuesday

LAS CRUCES - The New Mexico Department of Transportation District One office (NMDOT) along with White Sands Missile Range (WSMR) have posted an alert for Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

US 70 will be blocked three separate times: 3:50 a.m., 5:50 a.m. and 7:50 a.m. for approximately one hour each time. These blocks will be located at 'RED BLOCK' (top of San Augustin Pass /mile marker 164) and 'YELLOW BLOCK' (White Sands National Park /mile marker 200). Nike Ave, LC Gate and Owen Road will also be affected by this block.

All roadblocks are subject to change without notice, please call WSMR at 575-678-2222 for updates or go to New Mexico Department of Transportation: www.nmroads.com or call 511.