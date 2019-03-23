Haaland Travels to Middle East with House Armed Services Committee Delegation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Congresswoman Deb Haaland (NM-01) traveled to the Middle East this week as part of a House Armed Services Committee (HASC) Congressional delegation (CODEL). Here is a statement from Rep. Haaland's office:

The delegation visited Jordan, Iraq, and Kuwait, where they received operations and intelligence updates, met with host nation public officials and Department of State leadership, and were briefed on the impacts of U.S. policy and the National Defense strategy in the region.

In Baghdad, the Congresswoman met with deployed New Mexicans to hear their stories and get their input on how she can be most helpful in her position on the committee. While there, she also gathered contact information for families in the district, so she can send her regards to the military families whose loved ones are stationed in the region.

“Traveling to the Middle East was an opportunity to get a first-hand look at the needs of our service members on the ground in the region, and how my work on the House Armed Services Committee can help them stay safe and accomplish their missions,” said Congresswoman Deb Haaland. “The leaders of our military and the countries in the region are relying on us to promote stability and human rights.”

While in Iraq, Haaland met with Iraqi women activists who are working to expand opportunities for women and girls through education and awareness.

“The women in this area remind me of the women I know in New Mexico -- they are resilient and are working for a better future for their children,” said Congresswoman Deb Haaland. “Advancing opportunities for women and girls around the world will be one of my priorities as I serve on a committee that has international reach.”

The House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness CODEL to the Middle East included Congressman John Garamendi (CA-03), Chairman of the Readiness Subcommittee, Congresswoman Deb Haaland (NM-01), and Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16).