Groups challenge utility plan to dump New Mexico power plant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmentalists are challenging an effort by New Mexico's largest electric provider to abandon its interest in the coal-fired Four Corners Power Plant ahead of schedule.

In a filing with state regulators, they say the plan would violate provisions of the state's landmark energy law. The groups argue that the statute prohibits fossil fuel-fired plants from being reassigned or sold as a means of complying with renewable energy standards.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico earlier this month filed an application with regulators, seeking to offload its 13% ownership share. The plant provides power to customers in New Mexico and Arizona.