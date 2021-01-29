KRWG

Groups challenge utility plan to dump New Mexico power plant

By AP 49 minutes ago

Credit Four Corners Power Plant. Photo courtesy of EcoFlight and San Juan Citizens Alliance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Environmentalists are challenging an effort by New Mexico's largest electric provider to abandon its interest in the coal-fired Four Corners Power Plant ahead of schedule.

In a filing with state regulators, they say the plan would violate provisions of the state's landmark energy law. The groups argue that the statute prohibits fossil fuel-fired plants from being reassigned or sold as a means of complying with renewable energy standards.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico earlier this month filed an application with regulators, seeking to offload its 13% ownership share. The plant provides power to customers in New Mexico and Arizona.