Fire Damages Abandoned Las Cruces Home

Las Cruces firefighters extinguished a fire in an abandoned home early Friday morning.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, firefighters were dispatched to the report of a residential structure fire on the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue. The first crew arrived to find smoke emitting from the home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and determined the home was abandoned.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Damage estimates are not available at this time.

Information from Las Cruces Police