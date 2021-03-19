FBI Says Cybercrime Last Year Cost New Mexico Victims Nearly $24 Million

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI says suspected cybercrime cost New Mexico victims almost $24 million last year. The agency’s Internet Crime Complaint Center has released its annual report, which showed compromised business emails had the biggest share of losses at almost $10 million.

FBI officials say romance and confidence schemes caused significantly higher losses last year than in 2019, likely because more people were online.

The Internet Crime Report includes nationwide information from nearly 792,000 complaints of suspected internet crime — an increase of more than 300,000 complaints from 2019 — and reported losses exceeding $4.2 billion.