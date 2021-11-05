Farmington hospital getting assistance due to COVID-19 surge

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — State and federal health agencies are sending 70 caregivers to San Juan Regional Medical Center due to a surge in COVID-19 patients in northwestern New Mexico.

San Juan County reported 3,657 positive cases in October, more than the previous four months combined. The number of COVID-19 patients being treated at the hospital had been steadily climbing for weeks but rose dramatically between Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. The vaccination rate among adults in San Juan County is higher than the statewide rate at 74%.

New Mexico officials say cases statewide are increasing and they're pushing for more people to get vaccinated or get booster shots if eligible.