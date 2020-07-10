Environment Department seeks nearly 30 new employees to protect New Mexico’s workers

SANTA FE - The New Mexico Environment Department and the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions are excited to announce the state’s Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) program is seeking nearly 30 new employees ready to assist in New Mexico’s fight against COVID-19.

The Environment Department’s OSHA program ensures all employers in New Mexico provide a safe and healthy place to work for their employees. As COVID-19 continues to spread across the state, it is critical that every employer safeguards their employees from contracting or transmitting COVID in the workplace.

These new Environment Department OSHA employees will work in conjunction with the New Mexico Department of Health to ensure businesses are adhering to COVID-safe practices and public health orders, conduct “rapid responses” when an employee at a business tests positive for COVID-19, promote proactive COVID-19 testing for all New Mexico workers and more. The positions also include investigators, legal, administrative and financial support.

“The number of businesses seeing positive COVID-19 employees is doubling every week and our OSHA program plays a critical role in keeping workers safe,” said Environment Department Secretary James Kenney. “If you’re ready to make a difference for the State of New Mexico, I encourage you to apply and join the ranks of a mission-driven Agency.”

“As Governor Lujan Grisham says, we are all in this together,” said Department of Workforce Solutions Secretary Bill McCamley. “Please join us in these critical roles that will protect New Mexico’s workers and customers, allowing us to get back to normal as quickly and as safely as we can.”

These positions are being funded through a federal grant for recently unemployed New Mexicans during the pandemic. These positions are only open to currently unemployed New Mexicans and are temporary (up to 18 months).

For more information, including salary, minimum requirements, and more detailed job descriptions, and to apply, visit https://www.spo.state.nm.us/. The Department of Workforce Solutions and Environment Department will also host an online recruiting event at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10 via Zoom. Those interested in attending may register here. Please contact Stephanie Sloman with the New Mexico Environment Department Human Resources Bureau at stephanie.sloman@state.nm.us if you have any questions.