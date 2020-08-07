El Paso Education: UTEP September Commencement Will be Virtual

After thoroughly reviewing the current community health conditions due to the coronavirus pandemic, The University of Texas at El Paso has made the decision to host a single virtual Commencement ceremony for Spring and Summer 2020 graduates at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

The virtual Commencement replaces the May graduation ceremonies that were previously postponed due to the pandemic.

“Commencement is an important celebration for our students and their families. We really wanted to make this happen in-person,” President Heather Wilson said. “But an in-person ceremony of this size with the persistent level of disease in our region just doesn’t make sense. We are very proud of our graduates and look forward to celebrating their accomplishments virtually and safely.”

As a way to recognize our graduates and celebrate their accomplishments, graduates are invited to have a professional graduation portrait taken at UTEP by appointment on Monday, Aug. 17 or Tuesday, Aug. 18. The photos will be taken in the Health Sciences and Nursing Building, and complimentary parking will be available for graduates in the Schuster Parking Garage. Social distancing and other safety precautions will be in place.

The photograph will be presented as part of the virtual ceremony experience. In addition, a complimentary 5x7 graduation portrait will be mailed to each graduate who is photographed. Graduates will receive an email message with instructions to register for their individual portrait session.

The more than 3,000 graduates will be invited to view the virtual ceremony held in their honor on UTEP’s Commencement web page at utep.edu/utepgrad. Family members and friends also will have access to view the virtual Commencement ceremony online, and it will be available for on-demand playback.

The virtual ceremony will feature remarks from President Heather Wilson and Provost John Wiebe, and the traditional conferral of the degrees.

Additional information is available at www.utep.edu/commencement.