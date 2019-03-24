El Paso Democrats: Release The Entire Mueller Report

The El Paso County Democratic Party released this statement regarding the release of a summary of the report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller:

Today, the American people have seen Attorney General Barr’s summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into collusion. While the report appears to clear the president from committing a crime, Attorney General Barr made it clear that the report does not exonerate the president of wrongdoing. Now, it is up to members of Congress to call the attorney general and the special counsel to testify to further clarify those statements. It is up to Congress to hold this administration accountable, full stop; Donald Trump must be held responsible. The American people paid for this investigation. Within the confines of classified information, the American people deserve to see the report in its entirety and draw their conclusions based on the facts. The American people deserve nothing less.

While there are many questions to be answered in the next couple of days and weeks — including those from the ongoing state investigations into this president and this administration — this report does nothing to change our Party’s plan for 2019 and 2020. El Paso Democrats are still committed to ensuring that El Paso remains a Democratic stronghold and that Texas follows suit.