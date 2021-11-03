El Paso Children's Hospital First To Vaccinate Children 5-11 On Site

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has authorized the Emergency Use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11 Tuesday afternoon. El Paso Children’s Hospital administered the first vaccines on-site Tuesday evening.



The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) considers the vaccine safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 in children, including severe illness and death.



El Paso Children’s Hospital will have a limited number of doses available for the public soon. Parents may visit elpasochildrens.org/vaccine or call 915-298-5433 for registration information as it is made available. Registration is by appointment only; no walk-ins accepted.





El Paso Children’s Hospital is a regional leader in children’s healthcare and is committed to supporting the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for families with children 5 to 11 years.



Although fewer children have been infected with COVID-19 compared to adults, children can:

· Be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19

· Get sick from COVID-19

· Spread COVID-19 to others

Vax to the Max, Life to the Max!

Children who are fully vaccinated may resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic. People regardless of age are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their 2nd dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

10 Quick Facts for Parents

1. You may schedule a COVID-19 vaccine at ElPasoChildrens.org/vaccine.

2. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be given to children as an injection into the muscle.

3. The vaccine includes the same mRNA and lipids but different inactive ingredients compared to the vaccine that has been used under EUA in individuals 12 years of age and older.

4. The vaccine has been shown to prevent COVID-19.

5. For children 5 through 11 years of age, there are no other COVID-19 vaccines available under Emergency Use Authorization other than the Pfizer-BioNTeech vaccine.

6. COVID-19 vaccines have been used under the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history, which includes studies in adolescents.

7. Booster Shot: Your child will need a second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine 3 weeks after their first shot.

8. Children 5-11 receive a smaller dosage of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine than adults.

9. Your child can’t get COVID-19 from the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

10. Data have not yet been submitted to FDA on administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine at the same time with other vaccines.



For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine for children, including possible side effects and more, please visit: https://www.fda.gov/emergency-preparedness-and-response/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/comirnaty-and-pfizer-biontech-covid-19-vaccine#additional

