Department of Health provides COVID-19 testing by appointment in Las Cruces area

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Department of Health announces COVID-19 testing for southwest counties by appointment only at the following locations, days and times:

Tuesdays

Las Cruces Public Health Office

1170 N. Solano

Las Cruces 88001

8:30 – 11:30 am and 1:30 – 4 pm

For appointment call: 575-528-5063

Chaparral Public Health Office

317 McCombs

Chaparral, NM 88081

8:30 – 11:30 am

For appointment call (575) 824-3454 and select option #4

Deming Public Health Office

215 S. Silver

Deming, NM 88030

8:30 – 11:30 am

For appointment call 575-546-2771 and select option #4

Truth or Consequences Public Health Office

201 E 4th

T or C, NM 87901

8:30 – 11:30 am

For appointment call 575-894-2716 and select option #3

Silver City Public Health Office

2610 N. Silver

Silver City, NM 87901

8:30 – 11:30 am

For appointment call (575) 538-5318 select option # 4

Wednesdays

Las Cruces Public Health Office

1170 N. Solano

Las Cruces, NM 88001

8:30 – 11:30 am and 1:30 – 4 pm

For appointment call: 575-528-5063

Anthony, NM Public Health Office

865 N. Anthony Dr.

Anthony, NM 88021

8:30 – 11:30 am

For appointment call: 575-882-5858 and select option #4

Sunland Park Public Health Office

3807 McNutt Rd

Sunland Park, NM 88063

8:30 – 11:30 am

For appointment call 575-589-2543 and select option #4

Deming Public Health Office

215 S. Silver

Deming, NM 88030

8:30 – 11:30 am

For appointment call 575-546-2771 and select option #4

Socorro Public Health Office

214 Neel Avenue

Socorro, NM 87801

835-0971 #3

8:30 – 11:30 am

Thursdays

Las Cruces Public Health Office

1170 N. Solano

Las Cruces 88001

8:30 – 11:30 am and 4:00 - 7:00 pm

For appointment call: 575-528-5063

Chaparral Public Health Office

317 McCombs

Chaparral 88081

8:30 – 11:30 am

For appointment call (575) 824-3454 and select option #4

Alamogordo Public Health Office

1207 8th St.

Alamogordo 88310

8:30 – 11:30 am

For appointment call (575) 437-9340 and select option #4

Lordsburg Public Health Office

530 De Moss

Lordsburg 88045

8:30 – 11:30 am

For appointment call (575) 542-9391

Fridays

Las Cruces Public Health Office

1170 N. Solano

Las Cruces 88001

8:30 – 11:30 am

For appointment call: 575-528-5063

Mondays

Las Cruces Public Health Office

1170 N. Solano

Las Cruces, NM 88001

8:30 – 11:30 am and 1:30 – 4 pm

For appointment call: 575-528-5063

Anthony, NM Public Health Office

865 N. Anthony Dr.

Anthony, NM 88021

8:30 – 11:30 am

For appointment call: 575-882-5858 and select option #4

Sunland Park Public Health Office

3807 McNutt Rd

Sunland Park, NM 88063

8:30 – 11:30 am

For appointment call 575-589-2543 and select option #4

New Mexico residents can schedule “test and go” opportunities if they are:

Asymptomatic and are close contacts or household members of New Mexico residents who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic residents in nursing homes;

Asymptomatic people in congregant settings such as homeless shelters or group homes;

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and/or loss of taste or smell.

Please try to limit two people per vehicle to avoid unnecessary risk for viral spread.

All testing is still FREE OF CHARGE to anyone getting the test, and anyone can get tested if they are at risk, whether they have insurance or not. Please remember to bring your insurance card with you when you get tested. This is totally voluntary, but your cooperation helps support testing.

Testing for coronavirus by the State has increased greatly from just a few tests in early March to around 10,000 a week at present. This has been necessary to know where cases are occurring, who needs to be isolated and who may not be infected (though a negative test is not 100% proof of no infection). But large-scale testing is expensive, including the cost of test kits, lab supplies, protective equipment and staffing. It is free to people getting tested so there is no financial barrier, but insurers also need to pay for testing their covered people.

The Department of Health needs to bill to support its budget with these new costs when revenues from other services are falling and General Funds are being stretched.

For more information visit the Department of Health’s COVID-19 website, https://cv.nmhealth.org/ updated daily with the latest testing numbers, screening locations, and the ability to track cases by zip code.

In addition, New Mexicans can continue to call with health-related questions to the Department of Health’s coronavirus hotline at 855-600-3453. For non-health-related questions or concerns call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov.