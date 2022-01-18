From crime to climate, New Mexico lawmakers seek solutions

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators are preparing to tap into an unprecedented windfall of state income to shore up resources for public education, policing, health care and more in a 30-day legislative session.

The session started Tuesday amid a resurgent coronavirus that has prompted nearby school closures in Santa Fe. A blend of online and in-person legislative deliberations are anticipated at the state Capitol, with proof of vaccination and a booster shot required for members of the public to enter the state Capitol.