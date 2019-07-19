Body found in burned car near Church Rock identified

The FBI has identified the body that was found in the trunk of a burning car near Church Rock, N.M., on Monday.

The body of Nastacio Keith Travis, 51, of Zuni, N.M., was in the trunk of a light-colored Dodge Avenger SXT discovered on fire off Pipeline Road, in an isolated area north of Church Rock, on the Navajo Nation.

The cause of Travis' death is pending autopsy results.

Anybody who had contact with Travis recently or who recalls seeing anything suspicious in the area on Monday between the hours of 6 and 7 a.m., is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300 or online at tips.fbi.gov.

The FBI and Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety are investigating.

Information from FBI