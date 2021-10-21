Ballot confuses financing of proposed Albuquerque stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Voters in Albuquerque may be confused about how a proposed soccer stadium will be funded.

That's because the ballot measure includes inconsistent language about financing for city's $50 million stadium bond proposal. The Albuquerque Journal reports that the ballot initially describes the project financing's financing as coming from gross receipts tax revenue bonds. But the place where voters will mark their ballots refers to general obligation bonds.

Officials say they don't know how the mix-up happened but that it doesn't pose a legal issue. The New Mexico United professional soccer team has said it would pay $10 million upfront toward the stadium’s construction.