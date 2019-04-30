KRWG
Alamogordo NOW

Jessica Onsurez, News Director with Alamogordo Daily News updates us on the latest in and around Alamogordo. This week: U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich visists Holloman Air Force Base, State lawmakers hold town hall in the city, and Alamogordo High School's stadium may get a new name. 