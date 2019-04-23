KRWG
Alamogordo NOW

Alamogordo NOW

By 1 hour ago

Listen to Alamogordo NOW with Michael Hernandez and Jessica Onsurez, news director of the Alamogordo Daily News.

Jessica Onsurez, news director of the Alamogordo Daily News brings us the latest news from Alamogordo.

This week: A 20-year-old man who went missing in the Desert Foothills Park returns home, the Otero County Commission declares a state of emergency over empty checkpoints and an armed group is patrolling the border along southern New Mexico.

