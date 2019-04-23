Alamogordo NOW

Jessica Onsurez, News Director of the Alamogordo Daily News brings us the latest news from Alamogordo. This week: A 20-year-old man who went missing in the Desert Foothills Park returns home, the Otero County Commission declares a state of emergency over unmanned checkpoints and an armed group is patrolling the border along southern New Mexico.
