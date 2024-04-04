Courtney Hill is a Senior TV Producer for KRWG Public Media. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Business from Knox College in 2017. After graduating he worked in the college's communications office which rekindled his love for video production before moving to Malaysia to teach English with Fulbright.

Before working at KRWG, Courtney lived in East Los Angeles and had the opportunity to work as a Production Assistant on Shark Tank and a Postproduction Assistant for Jimmy Kimmel Live Show.

Courtney is native to the South Side of Chicago. Riding his bike or taking the train around the city exploring the neighborhoods is one of his favorite things to do when he's home. He enjoys films, concerts, comedy, traveling, and listening to people's stories. Courtney is looking forward to exploring, listening, and telling the stories of Southern New Mexico.

Email: cchill@mnsu.edu