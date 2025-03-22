Las Cruces officials hold press conference on Young Park shooting

No arrests have been made in connection to a mass shooting in Las Cruces Friday night that killed three individuals and wounded 15 more.

Las Cruces officials hold press conference regarding Young Park shooting

Las Cruces Police say approximately 200 people were gathered at Young Park in the city for an unsanctioned car show on Friday night, when an altercation between two groups led to an exchange of gunfire.

At a Saturday morning press conference, Police Chief Jeremy Story said the department has been struggling with efforts to address public safety concerns at Young Park, a popular music and events venue for the surrounding community.

“In a perfect world where I have 220 police officers like I’m supposed to, it probably would have been different last night. But I had no units available for most of the night prior to the shooting. I wish it would have been different, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying or because we didn’t want to respond.”

Jonny Coker / KRWG Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story takes questions from the media regarding the Young Park shooting.

The City of Las Cruces has been prevalent in the state’s public safety discourse since the killing of LCPD Officer Jonah Hernandez last year. According to preliminary data from the city’s police department, the city’s violent crime rate was up 24% in 2024 compared to the year prior.

After the news conference, Las Cruces Mayor Eric Enriquez said he was sad, frustrated, and angry about the events that transpired at Young Park on Friday night. He said he would continue to work with city officials as well as public safety officials to continue to address the public safety issues that Las Cruces is having.

“I’m sorry that this happened. This is something that we definitely want to avoid in our community. We never want it to happen,” he said. “These people did not die in vain and we’re not going to forget. But right now, just mourn the losses, unite, stay together and let’s make Las Cruces safer.”

The Las Cruces Police Department said they are being assisted by state and local agencies as well as the FBI and the ATF in their investigation. LCPD is asking anyone with information on the shootout to contact them at 575-526-0795.

