A look at today's No Kings protests

As President Trump watches the military parade, demonstrations are planned in cities and towns all across the country. They're being billed as No King protests. Organizers say they're in response to what they call the growing authoritarianism of the Trump administration, and they follow demonstrations triggered by federal immigration raids in recent days. Protests are expected in New York, Philadelphia and Chicago from where WBEZ reporter Sarah Karp joins us now. Good morning, Sarah.

ELLIOTT: Today's protest in Chicago is just one of hundreds that organizers say they're planning. There have been some demonstrations in Chicago there for most of the week. What's going on now?

KARP: So, you know, here, there's been rallies ramping up ever since the clashes began in Los Angeles and the National Guard was called in. But even before that, there was a lot of angst in the city as immigration agents showed up at court hearings and at regular immigration check-ins. Tuesday night was the biggest demonstration this week, drawing more than a thousand people.

ELLIOTT: So how do you think the No King event is going to be different?

KARP: So this one is pretty different because it's been planned for weeks, and organizers say this is a family event. A number of organizations are involved - the Chicago Teachers Union and the ACLU. And another main organizer is a group called Indivisible. Kathy Tholin with Indivisible says today's message is that authoritarianism won't be tolerated.

KATHY THOLIN: For months, seen policies that are going to bring harm to Americans and to our democracy. We have federal agents terrorizing and kidnapping our neighbors. So our rally today is an opportunity to say no.

ELLIOTT: Now, President Trump has often criticized Chicago because of its status as a sanctuary city. Police there do not assist ICE agents in any arrests. Earlier this week, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker was before Congress defending the state's sanctuary city status, as well. So what are local officials saying specifically about today's event?

KARP: So as you might know, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is very progressive and in lockstep with the protesters on most issues. This is what he said in a press conference this week about protesters.

BRANDON JOHNSON: I am counting on all of Chicago to resist in this moment because whatever particular vulnerable group is being targeted today, another group will be next.

KARP: So he and his police chief said they expect the event to be very peaceful today and noted that the city has experience dealing with mass demonstrations without incident. And Illinois Governor Pritzker told Congress this week that violence and protests is unacceptable, but he noted that most people who come to these things are very peaceful.

ELLIOTT: What steps has Chicago taken if President Trump takes similar action to what we saw in LA?

KARP: So our partner, the Chicago Sun-Times, is reporting that the Johnson administration has been told by federal immigration agents that they've been given 48 hours' notice of weekend deployment to five major cities, including Chicago. And they've been told that there could be tactical teams or mini tanks on the ground. But so far, we haven't really heard anything specific about the National Guard or any actual military showing up.

ELLIOTT: That's WBEZ's Sarah Karp in Chicago. Thanks.

KARP: You're welcome.

