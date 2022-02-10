New Mexico COVID-19 update: 1,412 new cases, 6 more deaths

SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 1,412 additional COVID-19 cases and 6 more deaths. The 7-day positivity rate is 20.4%. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

324 new cases in Bernalillo County

11 new cases in Chaves County

15 new cases in Cibola County

9 new cases in Colfax County

31 new cases in Curry County

4 new cases in De Baca County

307 new cases in Doña Ana County

67 new cases in Eddy County

19 new cases in Grant County

3 new cases in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Harding County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

43 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

23 new cases in Luna County

78 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Mora County

49 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

19 new cases in Rio Arriba County

40 new cases in Roosevelt County

101 new cases in Sandoval County

102 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in San Miguel County

51 new cases in Santa Fe County

5 new cases in Sierra County

26 new cases in Socorro County

15 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Torrance County

4 new cases in Union County

35 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported six additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

five recent deaths:

A female in her 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Chaves County.

A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 70s from Valencia County.

One* deaths > 30 days:

A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 6,561.

*COVID related deaths are reported when a death certificate has been issued and some death certificates are delayed due to insufficient information.

The ten ZIP codes across the state with the most COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Feb. 8 are:

88081 – 77

88063 – 68

88021 – 58

88220 – 55

87401 – 49

87124 – 45

88008 – 44

87121 – 39

87120 – 37

88130 – 36

Daily case counts and test numbers are raw data based on information the state receives today – meaning data that has not yet been scrutinized to identify potential duplicates or late-arriving positives or negatives. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 495,769 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 139,809

Catron County: 387

Chaves County: 20,949

Cibola County: 6,521

Colfax County: 2,300

Curry County: 12,164

De Baca County: 541

Doña Ana County: 60,520

Eddy County: 16,628

Grant County: 6,192

Guadalupe County: 1,028

Harding County: 74

Hidalgo County: 1,022

Lea County: 18,882

Lincoln County: 4,996

Los Alamos County: 2,479

Luna County: 6,439

McKinley County: 24,752

Mora County: 718

Otero County: 12,784

Quay County: 1,935

Rio Arriba County: 9,475

Roosevelt County: 4,812

Sandoval County: 31,551

San Juan County: 38,807

San Miguel County: 5,393

Santa Fe County: 26,681

Sierra County: 1,938

Socorro County: 3,663

Taos County: 5,081

Torrance County: 2,544

Union County: 744

Valencia County: 17,649

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 538

Otero County Federal Prison Facility: 605

Otero County Processing Center: 882

Torrance County Detention Facility: 386

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 458

Guadalupe County Correctional Facility: 259

Lea County Correctional Facility: 896

Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 219

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 187

Otero County Prison Facility: 588

Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 260

Roswell Correctional Center: 368

Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 294

Springer Correctional Center in Colfax County: 271

Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 100

As of today, there are 593 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

As of today, there are 364,098 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The New Mexico Department of Health has not yet received the updated report on COVID-19 cases in Long-Term Care Facilities for February 8, 2022.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Wear a mask when in public and around others. If you are sick, stay home as much as possible.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.