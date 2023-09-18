Latest on Ukraine: China's foreign minister visits Russia after Kim Jong Un's trip

Here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week.

What to watch

The International Court of Justice in The Hague holds hearings this week on a case Ukraine filed alleging Russia abused international law in its claimed reasons for invading Ukraine in February 2022. Russia presents its arguments on Monday and Ukraine does on Tuesday.

Analysts are watching for explanations around Ukraine's dismissal of all six deputy defense ministers on Monday. The reshuffle comes weeks after the government fired its defense minister.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi begins a four-day trip to Russia Monday, which includes talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Starting Tuesday, the United Nations General Assembly convenes in New York. Opening day speakers are to include President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader is expected this week to meet with Biden as well as Pentagon officials and lawmakers. Russia's foreign minister is due to speak at the UNGA on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the U.N. Security Council is scheduled to hold an open debate on Ukraine.

On Thursday, the U.N. Human Rights Council discusses Russia in Geneva.

What happened last week

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and vowed to fully support Moscow's fight against "imperialism." Putin offered to help North Korea put a satellite into orbit. The United States and South Korea warned that the two leaders could be pursuing a weapons deal.

The International Criminal Court opened an office in Kyiv, expected to increase efficiency in responding to reports of war crimes. Ukraine's prosecutor general said it is the largest ICC office outside The Hague.

The European Parliament adopted a resolution calling the Belarusian government an "accomplice" in Russia's war in Ukraine. The country, bordering both Russia and Ukraine, has allowed Russian military and mercenary forces to be stationed on its territory, which Russia used as a staging ground for its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The U.S. issued sanctions on more than 150 people and entities that officials said are benefiting from closeness to the Kremlin and its war.

Ukraine took back eastern villages on Bakhmut's southern flank, the nation's military said. Recapturing the villages of Andriivka earlier in the week and Klishchiivka on Sunday — both destroyed by fighting — could allow Ukrainian forces to move farther into enemy lines around Bakhmut, an eastern city that fell to Russian forces in May after months of fighting.

More than 2,000 people in different countries sent letters in support of Evan Gershkovich for the Jewish new year, Rosh Hashana. The American Wall Street Journal reporter has been imprisoned in Russia since March.

In-depth

Special report

Earlier developments

