Trump delays strikes on Iran's power plants for 5 days. And, ICE deploys to airports

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

Today's top stories

President Trump says he's postponed military strikes against Iranian power plants, after he threatened on Saturday to "obliterate" them if Iran didn't reopen the Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours. On social media this morning, Trump said the U.S. had "very good and productive conversations" over the past two days, and that he would postpone strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, "subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions."

Getty Images / Getty Images Europe / Getty Images Europe Cargo vessel, Ali 25, in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz on March 22, 2026 in northern Ras al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates.

🎧 Iran's Defense Council said Monday that the only way for "non-belligerent" countries to pass through the Strait of Hormuz is through coordination with Iran, and warned that any attack on Iran's coasts or islands would trigger mine-laying across the Gulf sea lanes. As the war enters its fourth week and attacks escalate, some Iranians tell NPR's Emily Feng that the internet blackout is really scary because they cannot receive warnings about where the next strikes will be.

Congress returns to session this week, as Democrats and Republicans struggle to negotiate a deal to fund the Department of Homeland Security to help alleviate chaos at U.S. airports. The Senate faces the first big hurdle, as Senate Republicans need Democratic support to secure DHS funding before the upcoming recess.

🎧 Both parties have remained deeply divided since the DHS ran out of funds on Feb. 14 , NPR's Claudia Grisales says. Democrats have been demanding significant reforms for immigration enforcement agents, including the removal of their masks, which has become a key point of contention for Republicans. The standoff has resulted in delayed paychecks for several DHS components, including employees at the Transportation Security Administration, contributing to long airport lines. Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune, say they've made offers that Democrats should accept. But Democrats insist that the GOP needs to fund all DHS components instead of focusing solely on immigration issues.

, NPR's Claudia Grisales says. Democrats have been demanding significant reforms for immigration enforcement agents, including the removal of their masks, which has become a key point of contention for Republicans. The standoff has resulted in delayed paychecks for several DHS components, including employees at the Transportation Security Administration, contributing to long airport lines. Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune, say they've made offers that Democrats should accept. But Democrats insist that the GOP needs to fund all DHS components instead of focusing solely on immigration issues. ➡️ Families are increasingly unable to communicate with loved ones in immigration detention due to the ongoing DHS shutdown, a Texas Democrat says.

due to the ongoing DHS shutdown, a Texas Democrat says. ➡️ Travel experts advise passengers to prepare for delays and remain patient amid the shutdown. Transportation officials warn that the situation may worsen if it is not resolved. Here's what to know if you're flying.

Trump announced that he will deploy hundreds of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to airports across the U.S. starting today. The move comes as air travelers are experiencing longer security lines and a growing number of TSA agents are quitting or calling in sick. According to the president, the initiative aims to support TSA officers who are grappling with staffing shortages.

🎧 White House border czar Tom Homan, who is leading the ICE deployment to airports, says he is still crafting a plan. He said agents will monitor entry and exit points at the nation's busiest airports. Homan clarified to CNN that ICE agents won't be involved in specialized airport security. But Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy created some confusion after suggesting to ABC News that they might work TSA security lines. This mixed messaging has sparked questions about the agents' roles at the airports, NPR's Luke Garrett says. Homan also noted that ICE has previously enforced immigration at airports, and this new deployment doesn't change that mission.

The Trump administration's massive expansion of migrant detention facilities to support its goal of detaining and deporting record numbers of immigrants has ignited strong opposition across the political and geographic spectrum. With $85 billion in new funding — and around $45 billion specifically earmarked for immigration detention — Immigration and Customs Enforcement is swiftly leasing warehouses and retrofitting them for detention. ICE, now the highest-funded law enforcement agency in the U.S., is actively expanding its contracts with local jails and private prison facilities as it increases its extensive detention footprint. From Georgia to Arizona, residents are voicing concerns about costs, infrastructure, zoning and ethical issues. NPR maps break down the grassroots resistance movements against ICE's plans.

Life advice

/ Photo illustration by Becky Harlan/NPR / Photo illustration by Becky Harlan/NPR

Don't let a full calendar leave you feeling drained. Experts share with Life Kit natural ways to boost your mind and body's energy levels and conquer constant tiredness.

➡️ The food you eat can influence your energy levels, so if you want more natural gusto, go for a gut-happy diet that includes nutrient-dense, high-fiber options.

➡️ De-stress on a daily basis to help your mental and emotional battery. Try working out or doing a nightly crossword puzzle.

➡️ If you're constantly waking up grumpy or feel the need to doze at your desk, it may be time to reset your circadian rhythm. One way to do this is by exposing yourself to sunlight early in the morning.

For more tips on natural ways to get the energy you crave, listen to this episode of NPR's Life Kit. Subscribe to the Life Kit newsletter for expert advice on love, money, relationships and more.

Picture show

New York Botanical Garden / Mr. Flower Fantastic wears a gas mask and gloves because he's allergic to flowers.

Graffiti artist-turned-floral designer Mr. Flower Fantastic keeps his identity a secret and is ironically allergic to flowers. He has worked with big names and brands such as Serena Williams, Michael Jordan, Spike Lee, Nike, Louis Vuitton and Netflix. The floral artist is currently collaborating with the New York Botanical Garden for their annual orchid show. He developed the immersive, life-sized exhibit "The Orchid Show: Mr. Flower Fantastic's Concrete Jungle" to invite the public to see the city as he does by finding beauty in the ordinary. Take a look at the exhibit, which took about 85 people to produce.

3 things to know before you go

/ Rebecca Rosman for NPR / Rebecca Rosman for NPR For 20 years, Dutch art detective Arthur Brand has acted as an intermediary between the police and people who know where stolen artwork might be hiding.

Dutch art detective Arthur Brand has spent 20 years building a career on trust, acting as the intermediary between police and those hiding stolen artwork. Brand shared the thrill of the job with NPR's Rebecca Rosman. Former FBI Director and special counsel Robert Mueller, who led the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice by Trump, died Friday at 81. Ana Maria Cuenca's father was a Miami taxi driver in the 1990s. He spoke of her ambition to a repeat customer, and the businessman gave her dad $50, which she used to apply to be a transfer student to Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service. Cuenca says the unsung hero's kindness gave her a life-changing opportunity.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

Copyright 2026 NPR