U.S. women's figure skaters could've been rivals. Instead, they're the 'Blade Angels'

Want more Olympics updates? Subscribe here to get our newsletter, Rachel Goes to the Games, delivered to your inbox for a behind-the-scenes look at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

MILAN — The "Blade Angels" are about to take off.

That's the official trio nickname for Amber Glenn, Alysa Liu and Isabeau Levito, the figure skaters representing Team USA in the individual women's competition. They voted on the name last month (it was Liu's suggestion) and were re-introduced to the world this week in a video narrated by none other than Taylor Swift.

Glenn, Liu and Levito are widely considered the country's strongest female field in decades: Any one of them — or potentially multiple — could become the first U.S. woman to win an individual figure skating medal since 2006 .

"This is the first time in, I would say, about four Olympic cycles that we have three women who could realistically end up on the Olympic podium," three-time national champion and 2014 Olympic medalist Ashley Wagner told NPR in January.

The trio — who might have been dubbed the "Powerpuff Girls" or "Babes of Glory" if not for copyright concerns — have an impressive array of accolades between them. Glenn is the three-time reigning U.S. champion, Liu is the reigning world champion and Levito is the 2024 world silver medalist.

But what makes them even more notable is their fierce friendship, which many see as a refreshing change from the dynamic of Olympics past.

"Something that [Liu has] been saying throughout all the press conferences and stuff is… 'Why is it so shocking that we're being friendly, that we're friends?' They obviously are much younger than I am," said Glenn, who is 26. "So they don't know what the atmosphere might have been like before. Not that it was all bad, but there was definitely some intensity."

Liu is 20 — returning to the sport after her teenage retirement — and Levito is 18.

The three have talked about their friendship as a source of comfort and normalcy in such a high-stakes environment. They have showered praise on each other at every opportunity, including at a press conference at U.S. Figure Skating championships last month.

"I love Isabeau's wittiness, I'm sure everybody says this, but truly she's the funniest person I've ever met," Liu said. "And then Amber … you have a lot of love and you give a lot of love. She just radiates that."

Their support has shone through publicly on social media and in quieter moments. At nationals, Liu, the penultimate skater of the night, bucked tradition by standing rinkside to watch Glenn take the ice — and showered Glenn with hugs after she overtook her for gold. The three were then named to the Olympic team, and reflected on the dynamic they would bring to Italy.

"We all three of us know, OK, yes, we're competing against each other, but we're competing to go and do our programs the best we possibly can," Glenn said. "And wherever that lands us, whatever the judges do, that's none of our business. As long as we are happy with what we do, I think everyone will be happy."

Glenn and Liu are already gold medalists, having contributed to the U.S.' win in the team event — before the week's series of podium disappointments in the ice dance and men's categories. The women will compete for the last figure skating medals of these Olympics on Tuesday and Thursday.

Who are the Blade Angels?

Glenn is the three-time reigning U.S. champion, the first woman to hold that title since Michelle Kwan.

She's also an outspoken mental health and LGBTQ+ advocate. Glenn has been open about her struggles with an eating disorder, anxiety and depression, including the break she took from skating about a decade ago to navigate a mental health crisis.

"I've been very outspoken about the ups and downs that I've had in my career because I want people to know that that's okay," Glenn said last month.

The Texas native has been skating since age 5, but didn't win an international competition until she was 24. She reached her first Olympics two years later.

Glenn's artistic power and technical skill — including her consistent triple Axel — make her both a threat and a delight on the ice. She has particularly won over fans with her "Like a Prayer" short program this season, which set a record score at the U.S. championships. Her mantra is "breathe and believe."

Matthew Stockman / Getty Images / Getty Images Amber Glenn, pictured on the ice in January, is skating at her first Olympics at age 26.

Off the ice, Glenn is credited with helping change the culture of the women's sport by fostering a culture of support and inclusivity, particularly as the first openly queer U.S. women's champion.

"I saw some of the tension between some of those athletes that are a bit older than me and how it affected their relationship with the sport, with each other, with themselves particularly, and the comparison just got really out of hand," Glenn told reporters in December. "And I just wanted to be able to feel comfortable in the locker room."

The younger members of Team USA say they have benefitted from that shift.

"I feel like we're all so intelligent and mature. And I think it's also why everyone gets so along in the locker room, because we all realize it's not that deep," Levito said at nationals. "And we're all doing something that we're passionate about and that we love."

Liu has also been a positive force for change in that regard.

Wang Zhao / AFP / AFP Alysa Liu (R) takes a selfie at the team event earlier in the Olympics.

The California native broke onto the scene with her technical prowess at age 12 in 2018, becoming the youngest skater to land a triple Axel in international competition. The following year, she became the youngest-ever U.S. women's champion. She made her Olympic debut in Beijing in 2022 — then abruptly retired from the sport at age 16, burnt out from years of nonstop training.

Liu used her time away to do regular teenage things like get her driver's license, travel and enroll in college classes. But a ski trip in 2024 reminded her of what she loved about the sport, and she tentatively returned to the rink. But she hit a full-force comeback when she won the 2025 World Championships, the first American woman to do so since Kimmie Meissner in 2006.

"Quitting was definitely still to this day, like one of my best decisions ever," Liu said in October. "And coming back was also a really good decision."

Liu has returned to competition with a renewed love of the sport and sense of self, taking more control over things like costumes and music. She's stayed true to her own personal style, rocking a smiley piercing and halo hair ("I kind of want to be a tree, add a new ring every year"). And she's spoken about newly enjoying competition as a chance to showcase her creative artistry.

"I want [the audience] to see my hair, my dress, my makeup, the way I skate," Liu, now 20, said at the start of the Olympics. "I want people to see everything about me."

Geoff Robins / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Isabeau Levito channeled Audrey Hepburn's character in "Breakfast at Tiffany's" short program in the 2024-2025 season.

Levito, 18, is the youngest member of the team — though has said she feels wiser after a foot injury forced her to take a break in the 2024-2025 season.

"It just made me more grateful for every opportunity I have to skate," she said.

She is known for her poise and grace on the ice — earning her the name "Tinkerbeau" from some fans and her sense of humor off of it.

Levito, a New Jersey native whose mom hails from Milan, went viral just this week for her enthusiastic response to an interviewer's question about how much fun she's been having in the Olympic Village: "You can't evict me."

Who is their biggest competition?

Japan has been the U.S.' closest challenger in the rink this Olympics, and that is poised to be the case for the women's event too. The rivalry is a respectful one: Skaters from both countries have spoken highly of each other, and several Japanese skaters have gone viral for their wordless tribute to Glenn's success at a 2024 competition.

Leading the Japanese trio is Kaori Sakamoto, looking to close out her career with Olympic gold. Sakamoto, 25, has said she will retire after these Games, and picked a fitting song for her short program: "Time to Say Goodbye."

Laurent Cipriani / AP / AP Silver medalist Mone Chiba, gold medalist Amber Glenn and bronze medalist Kaori Sakamoto pose after the women's event at the 2024 ISU Grand Prix Finals.

The three-time world champion and three-time Olympian won bronze in 2022, and helped Japan win silver in this year's team event.

She is also seen as a "big sister" to her younger Olympic teammates, 2025 world bronze medalist Mone Chiba and 2026 Four Continents silver medalist Ami Nakai — both of whom are also considered strong podium contenders.

But if figure skating at these Olympics have shown us anything, it's to expect the unexpected. Potential wildcards include Russia's Adeliia Petrosian, who is competing as a neutral athlete.

Due to Russia's exclusion from international competition over its war in the Ukraine, the three-time Russian champion has only taken the ice in one senior competition outside of her homeland: the qualifier that got her this spot in Milan.

Petrosian is coached by Eteri Tutberidze, the controversial and prolific women's coach whose many former charges include Kamila Valieva — the Russian skater who was disqualified from the 2022 Olympics over a doping scandal.

Copyright 2026 NPR